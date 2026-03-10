i-dle To Perform On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

i-dle will be making their first-ever appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week!

The girl group will be appearing as guests on the March 13 episode of the popular U.S. talk show, where they will perform their latest single “Mono” (featuring Skaiwater). Simon Baker, Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, and Robin Arzon will also be appearing on the episode.

Meanwhile, i-dle recently announced the stops for the North American leg of their ongoing “Syncopation” world tour. Tickets for their North American shows will go on sale on March 11 at 3 p.m. local time.

