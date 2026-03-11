XLOV's Agency Acquired By RBW Subsidiary WM Entertainment

RBW has acquired 257 Entertainment, the agency that is currently home to XLOV.

On March 11, RBW announced, “Our subsidiary WM Entertainment recently signed a comprehensive business acquisition agreement with 257 Entertainment and has begun the post-merger integration (PMI) process.”

According to the terms of the newly signed agreement, WM Entertainment has acquired the entirety of 257 Entertainment’s business, including all IP (Intellectual Property) assets, artist rights, and employees.

257 Entertainment CEO Park Jae Yong has also been appointed co-CEO of WM Entertainment, joining existing CEO Kim Jin Woo in the leadership role.

RBW CEO Kim Jin Woo commented, “We hold 257 Entertainment’s unique creative approach in high regard. We have no doubt that this acquisition will create powerful energy by consolidating the business infrastructure and know-how of RBW, DSP Media, and WM Entertainment.”

He went on to add, “We will do our utmost to help XLOV expand their IP in the global market.”

Meanwhile, 257 Entertainment CEO Park Jae Yong remarked, “By joining forces, we will be able to expand the K-pop scene all over the world more quickly.” He continued, “We are grateful for XLOV and their fandom EVOL’s unchanging support and encouragement, and we will continue to persevere and move forward in the future as well.”

RBW, which is best-known for producing the famous girl group MAMAMOO, previously acquired WM Entertainment in 2021 and DSP Media in 2022. Through its subsidiaries, the company also houses artists like OH MY GIRL, KARD, and YOUNG POSSE.

