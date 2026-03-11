EL CAPITXN Speaks Up About Heeseung's Departure From ENHYPEN

EL CAPITXN has spoken up about Heeseung’s departure from ENHYPEN.

A famous producer who is also an artist in his own right, EL CAPITXN—who is known to be friends with Heeseung—first debuted as a member of the boy group HISTORY before becoming an in-house producer at BIGHIT MUSIC. He has since gone on to produce many hits for both HYBE and other artists.

On March 12 KST, EL CAPITXN took to Instagram to share an expletive-laced post asking fans to stop contacting him about Heeseung. He also appeared to urge fans to “embrace” Heeseung’s decision to leave ENHYPEN instead of “throwing stones.”

EL CAPITXN’s full post is as follows:

Stop sending me stories about Lee Heeseung, you f**king bastards. F**k, it’s okay for the kid to do what he did. If you guys are true fans, embrace him first rather than throwing stones. Why do you keep blaming me, you stupid bastards?

Earlier this week, on March 12, BELIFT LAB announced that Heeseung would be leaving ENHYPEN and debuting as a solo artist.