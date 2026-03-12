Sul Kyung Gu, Jeon Jong Seo, And Seo Eun Soo Confirmed For New Occult Film

Upcoming film “The Rock” (literal title) has finalized its starring cast!

On March 12, the production team of “The Rock” officially confirmed Sul Kyung Gu, Jeon Jong Seo, and Seo Eun Soo as the cast of the film by releasing stills from its script reading, signaling the start of production.

“The Rock” is an occult mystery film that explores the secret of a massive, mystical rock deep in the mountains that is said to grant any wish if you ask. The production team behind the 2024 hit “Exhuma” will also take part in the project.

The newly released stills from the script reading showcase the actors’ passion and natural chemistry, creating an atmosphere similar to that of an actual filming set.

Sul Kyung Gu plays Eul Seok, a shaman who hides a secret, marking his first time taking on the occult genre.

Jeon Jong Seo plays Hee Jin, a woman who begins investigating a mystery that starts to consume her family after the death of her younger sister Hee Sun. Her character is expected to drive the film’s tension through a confrontation with Eul Seok.

Seo Eun Soo plays Hee Nam, who, alongside her older sister Hee Jin, becomes suspicious of their younger sister Hee Sun’s death and seeks to uncover the truth. Through emotional depth and a chilling presence, Seo Eun Soo is expected to heighten the film’s immersive atmosphere.

Stay tuned for more updates!

