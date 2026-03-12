'Our Universe' Maintains Steady Ratings Ahead Of Series Finale

tvN’s “Our Universe” is holding steady ahead of its final episode!

According to Nielsen Korea, the second to final episode of “Our Universe” earned an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.7 percent. This is a 0.1 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 1.6 percent.

“Our Universe” is a romance drama starring Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui as in-laws who unexpectedly wind up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. Despite initially harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, after they move in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

The final episode airs on March 12 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Watch full episodes of “Our Universe” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)