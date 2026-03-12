SEVENTEEN's Vernon And The8 To Launch New Unit Group
SEVENTEEN members Vernon and The8 are forming a unit!
On March 12, a source from SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment shared, “Vernon and The8 are currently preparing a unit album, with the goal of releasing it in June.”
This will mark SEVENTEEN’s sixth unit, following BSS, Jeonghan X Wonwoo, HxW (Hoshi X Woozi), CxM (S.Coups X Mingyu), and DxS (DK X Seungkwan).
Vernon serves as one of SEVENTEEN’s rappers, while The8 is known as a standout performer. Anticipation is high for what kind of musical harmony the two will showcase through their unit activities.
SEVENTEEN is currently on their “NEW_” world tour. Check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!
Also watch “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:
Source (1)