SEVENTEEN's Vernon And The8 To Launch New Unit Group

SEVENTEEN members Vernon and The8 are forming a unit!

On March 12, a source from SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment shared, “Vernon and The8 are currently preparing a unit album, with the goal of releasing it in June.”

This will mark SEVENTEEN’s sixth unit, following BSS, Jeonghan X Wonwoo, HxW (Hoshi X Woozi), CxM (S.Coups X Mingyu), and DxS (DK X Seungkwan).

Vernon serves as one of SEVENTEEN’s rappers, while The8 is known as a standout performer. Anticipation is high for what kind of musical harmony the two will showcase through their unit activities.

