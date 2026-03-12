Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 2nd Win For 'GO' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By P1Harmony, Yena, And More

BLACKPINK has won their second music show trophy for their new title track “GO”!

On the March 12 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK‘s “GO” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” BLACKPINK ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,294 points.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included Hearts2Hearts, SHINee’s Onew, Yena, P1Harmony, KickFlip, TUNEXX, H1-KEY, Jay Chang, MADEIN, Baby DONT Cry, Dragon Pony, NouerA, In A Minute, ODD YOUTH, V01D, and Song Ziu.

Check out their performances below!

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

SHINee’s Onew – “TOUGH LOVE”

Yena – “Catch Catch”

P1Harmony – “UNIQUE”

KickFlip – “Twenty”

TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

Jay Chang – “FEEL”

MADEIN – “PUNG!”

Baby DONT Cry – “Shapeshifter”

Dragon Pony – “Oh Perfect!”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

In A Minute – “Broken Doll”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

V01D – “Tug of War”

Song Ziu – “Spring Rain”