Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 2nd Win For "GO" On "M Countdown"; Performances By P1Harmony, Yena, And More
BLACKPINK has won their second music show trophy for their new title track “GO”!
On the March 12 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK‘s “GO” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” BLACKPINK ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,294 points.
Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Watch the winner announcement below!
Performers on today’s show included Hearts2Hearts, SHINee’s Onew, Yena, P1Harmony, KickFlip, TUNEXX, H1-KEY, Jay Chang, MADEIN, Baby DONT Cry, Dragon Pony, NouerA, In A Minute, ODD YOUTH, V01D, and Song Ziu.
Check out their performances below!
Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”
SHINee’s Onew – “TOUGH LOVE”
Yena – “Catch Catch”
P1Harmony – “UNIQUE”
KickFlip – “Twenty”
TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”
H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”
Jay Chang – “FEEL”
MADEIN – “PUNG!”
Baby DONT Cry – “Shapeshifter”
Dragon Pony – “Oh Perfect!”
NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”
In A Minute – “Broken Doll”
ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”
V01D – “Tug of War”
Song Ziu – “Spring Rain”