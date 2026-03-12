'KPop Demon Hunters' Officially Announces Plans For Sequel

It’s finally official: a sequel to “KPop Demon Hunters” is on the way!

On March 12 local time, Netflix officially confirmed its plans for a sequel to the hit animated film, which set a new record as the most popular Netflix movie of all time.

Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will be returning to helm the sequel, which will mark the first project out of Netflix’s “exclusive multiyear writing and directing partnership with Kang and Appelhans across animation.”

Maggie Kang commented, “I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters. There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Chris Appelhans remarked, “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve—and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together.”

Stay tuned for updates on “KPop Demon Hunters 2”!

