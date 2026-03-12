ENHYPEN's Weekly 'EN-O' CLOCK' Series To Go On Hiatus

ENHYPEN’s “EN-O’ CLOCK” series will be going on a temporary hiatus.

On March 12, BELIFT LAB announced that the weekly YouTube variety show, which was scheduled to release a new episode that day, would be taking a short break before returning in April.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

ENHYPEN “EN-O’ CLOCK” Hiatus Notice Hello.

This is BELIFT LAB. We would like to inform you about the “EN-O’ CLOCK” series. The “EN-O’ CLOCK” series, which was scheduled to be released every Thursday, will be taking a short break.

We will return with even better content in April. We ask for your kind understanding. Thank you.

Earlier this week, BELIFT LAB announced that Heeseung would be leaving ENHYPEN and debuting as a solo artist. The agency also stated that ENHYPEN would be continuing their activities as a six-member group.