aespa To Make May Comeback

aespa is gearing up for a May comeback!

On March 13, a representative of SM Entertainment told Maeil Business that aespa was preparing a new album with the goal of a May comeback.

aespa’s upcoming return will mark their first comeback in approximately eight months: the group’s last return was with “Rich Man” in September of last year.

Meanwhile, aespa recently released the new Japanese single “Attitude,” which will serve as the opening theme song for the Japanese animated series “Kill Blue.” The group is also preparing to embark on their first-ever Japanese dome tour in April.

Stay tuned for more information about aespa’s return!

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