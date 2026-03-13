ITZY To Perform Viral Hit 'THAT'S A NO NO' On 'M Countdown' 6 Years After Its Release

Six years after its release, ITZY will be performing “THAT’S A NO NO” on a music show for the first time next week!

On the upcoming March 19 episode of “M Countdown,” ITZY will take the stage for a special performance of their viral hit “THAT’S A NO NO.”

A B-side from their 2020 mini album “IT’z ME,” “THAT’S A NO NO” was one of ITZY’s lesser-known songs until last month, when ITZY kicked off their latest world tour “TUNNEL VISION” in Seoul. During their concerts, ITZY debuted new choreography for the song on stage, leading to a sudden surge in its popularity.

After ITZY’s performance of “THAT’S A NO NO” went viral, the song began climbing up the charts at impressive speed—and with ITZY preparing to perform the track on a music show, it looks as though the song’s ascent will only continue.

While you wait for the next episode of “M Countdown,” check out ITZY’s viral performance of “THAT’S A NO NO” below!