Ahn Hyo Seop To Attend 98th Academy Awards (2026 Oscars)

Ahn Hyo Seop will be attending the Academy Awards for the first time in his career!

On March 13, Maeil Business Star Today reported that Ahn Hyo Seop will depart on the afternoon of March 14 to attend the 98th Academy Awards (2026 Oscars), which will take place on March 15 (local time) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

In response to the report, his agency The Present Company confirmed, “Ahn Hyo Seop has been officially invited to attend the 98th Academy Awards.”

Ahn Hyo Seop will attend the ceremony as part of the team behind the hit Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.” In the film, he voices Jinu, the leader of the Saja Boys.

“KPop Demon Hunters” has been nominated at this year’s Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden.”

Ahn Hyo Seop is currently gearing up for the release of his new drama “Sold Out on You,” which will premiere on April 22.

