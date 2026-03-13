Lee Sung Kyung Feels The Void Left By Chae Jong Hyeop’s Sudden Departure In “In Your Radiant Season”

“In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast.

“In Your Radiant Season” is a new romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Previously, Song Ha Ran had promised Sunwoo Chan a pizza date after he returned from a business trip to Gyeongju. During the 10 days they spent apart, the two shared their daily lives with each other, and Ha Ran gradually began to change as she tried completing the “how to live joyfully” assignments that Chan had given her. However, as Sunwoo Chan was on his way back to Seoul, he suddenly had to leave for the United States, throwing their plans into unexpected uncertainty.

Newly released stills capture Song Ha Ran and the Nana Atelier designers feeling the void left by Sunwoo Chan, who departed for the United States without even properly saying goodbye. With her smile gone and a complicated expression on her face, the stills reveal Song Ha Ran’s concern and longing for Sunwoo Chan.

Song Ha Ran decides to try completing the “wish list” that Sunwoo Chan had written for them to do together—even if she has to do it alone. However, his absence proves greater than she expected, and her heart begins to waver once again. Eventually, Song Ha Ran suddenly disappears as well, leaving everyone shocked.

Meanwhile, the Nana Atelier design team is also shaken by Sunwoo Chan’s sudden absence. While they believe he is not someone who would simply leave like that and hold out hope for his return, Yeon Tae Seok (Kwon Hyuk) raises the possibility that the collaboration project could fall through.

Will Sunwoo Chan safely return and keep his promise to Song Ha Ran? As Sunwoo Chan had recently begun experiencing confusing changes after recalling a new “one inch of memory,” was his sudden decision connected to those developments?

Find out in the next episode of “In Your Radiant Season,” airing on March 13 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

