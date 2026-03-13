Jin Se Yeon And Park Ki Woong’s Relationships With Their Fathers Reach A Breaking Point In “Recipe For Love”

An unpredictable storm will unfold between the Gong and Yang families in “Recipe for Love.”

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Spoilers

Previously, Yang Dong Ik (Kim Hyung Mook) fought desperately to stop Gong Jeong Han (Kim Seung Soo) from moving out. In an effort to secure a joint broadcast appearance with Gong Jeong Han, Yang Dong Ik even drew up a “devotion contract.”

The new stills capture Gong Jeong Han and Yang Dong Ik clashing once again after a brief lull. Gong Jeong Han grabs Yang Dong Ik by the collar with a face filled with anger, while Yang Dong Ik confronts him with an equally sharp expression. Notably, the two have yet to tell their wives about their joint broadcast appearance and the issue of canceling the move. With their fragile alliance hanging in the balance, an unexpected variable threatens to once again turn both households upside down.

Meanwhile, Gong Jeong Han also comes into direct conflict with his daughter Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon). Gong Joo Ah looks at her father with a mixture of frustration and resentment, while Gong Jeong Han appears frozen in shock at his daughter’s reaction. Just as peace had finally begun to settle within the Gong family as they tried to understand one another, a new rift is forming—raising questions about how this unpredictable father-daughter conflict will unfold.

The Yang family is also facing a crisis. Yang Dong Ik stands before his son Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong) looking as if he might collapse at any moment. Yang Hyun Bin, however, turns his back on his father and sinks into deep thought, creating a cold atmosphere. Hyun Bin has long grown up harboring resentment toward his patriarchal father, while Dong Ik has maintained a distant relationship with his son. Curiosity is growing over the ominous situation now looming over the father and son.

The next episode of “Recipe for Love” will air on March 14 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jin Se Yeon in “Bad Memory Eraser” on Viki:

Watch Now

And check out Park Ki Woong’s drama “You Raise Me Up” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)