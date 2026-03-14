Lee Sung Kyung And Chae Jong Hyeop's Romance Heats Up On 'In Your Radiant Season'

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” has shared a sneak peek of its next episode!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

Previously on “In Your Radiant Season,” Sunwoo Chan suddenly returned to the United States without warning. During his time away, Song Ha Ran keenly felt his absence, which made her realize her feelings for him and regret not having treated him better. In the end, the two finally reunited on the day of the first snow of the year, and they confirmed their feelings for one another with an emotional embrace.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, the Nana Atelier family will gather to throw a welcome-back party for Sunwoo Chan. Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan will also go on a date at an art exhibition and spend time together like any ordinary couple.

With the two of them having grown closer than before, the romantic tension between them is more palpable than ever, with sparks flying every time they so much as brush hands. Newly released stills from the next episode capture the couple gazing deeply into one another’s eyes, building anticipation for their growing chemistry.

Meanwhile, other stills show Sunwoo Chan unexpectedly running into his father Sunwoo Seok (Jung Hae Kyun) at his maternal grandmother’s ceramics exhibition.

The moment he sees his father’s face, Sunwoo Chan is reminded of terrible memories from the past. Unable to control his emotions, he explodes in a fit of rage and even grabs his father by the collar in anger as Song Ha Ran looks on.

The next episode of “In Your Radiant Season,” which will have a slightly extended running time, will air 10 minutes earlier than usual on March 14 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And check out Lee Sung Kyung’s drama “About Time” below:

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