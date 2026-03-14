Park Ki Woong Makes A Romantic Confession To Jin Se Yeon In 'Recipe For Love'

Get ready to feel the butterflies on the next episode of KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love”!

Spoilers

Previously on “Recipe for Love,” an intoxicated Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon) sought out Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong) to vent about her pent-up grievances. She then impulsively kissed him before attempting to flee—but Yang Hyun Bin pulled her back and responded with a kiss of his own.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Yang Hyun Bin prepares a romantic surprise for Gong Joo Ah, who is seen holding a bouquet of flowers in a room decorated with balloons. Dressed up in a tuxedo, Yang Hyun Bin wears an affectionate smile as he gazes at Gong Joo Ah, who looks nervous and adorably shy.

Another set of stills captures Yang Hyun Bin gently comforting a distressed Gong Joo Ah, piquing curiosity as to what have made her so worried.

To find out if the couple will be able to overcome their families’ ongoing feud and remain steadfast in their love, catch the next episode of “Recipe for Love” on March 14 at 8 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Jin Se Yeon in “Bad Memory Eraser” on Viki below:

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And check out Park Ki Woong’s drama “You Raise Me Up” below!

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