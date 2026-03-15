March Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Mar 15, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 girl group members, using big data collected from February 15 to March 15.

IVE’s Jang Won Young topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 9,160,195, marking a 23.85 percent increase in her score since February. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “BLACKHOLE,” “8,” and “Wonyoung-esque mindset,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “unrivaled,” “model,” and “advertise.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.70 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie took second place with a brand reputation index of 8,053,243, marking a 2.59 percent rise in her score since last month.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé ranked third with a brand reputation index of 5,477,874, while her bandmate Lisa came in fourth with a score of 4,179,400.

Finally, IVE’s An Yu Jin rounded out the top five for March with a brand reputation index of 3,723,969.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  3. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  4. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  5. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  6. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  7. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  8. aespa’s Karina
  9. aespa’s Winter
  10. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung
  11. OH MY GIRL’s Mimi
  12. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
  13. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  14. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  15. IVE’s Liz
  16. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  17. cignature’s Jeewon
  18. IVE’s Rei
  19. aespa’s Ningning
  20. Red Velvet’s Joy
  21. TWICE’s Nayeon
  22. NMIXX’s Sullyoon
  23. TWICE’s Dahyun
  24. IVE’s Leeseo
  25. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  26. IVE’s Gaeul
  27. TWICE’s Jihyo
  28. Red Velvet’s Irene
  29. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  30. TWICE’s Sana

Source (1)

aespa
An Yu Jin
BLACKPINK
cignature
Dahyun
Gaeul
Girls' Generation
Hwasa
ILLIT
Irene
IVE
Jang Won Young
Jeewon
Jennie
Jihyo
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Karina
Kim Chaewon
LE SSERAFIM
Leeseo
Lim YoonA
Liz
Mimi
Nayeon
Ningning
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
Rei
Rosé
Sana
Seulgi
Sooyoung
Sullyoon
Taeyeon
TWICE
Wendy
Winter
Wonhee

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read