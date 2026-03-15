March Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 girl group members, using big data collected from February 15 to March 15.

IVE’s Jang Won Young topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 9,160,195, marking a 23.85 percent increase in her score since February. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “BLACKHOLE,” “8,” and “Wonyoung-esque mindset,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “unrivaled,” “model,” and “advertise.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.70 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie took second place with a brand reputation index of 8,053,243, marking a 2.59 percent rise in her score since last month.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé ranked third with a brand reputation index of 5,477,874, while her bandmate Lisa came in fourth with a score of 4,179,400.

Finally, IVE’s An Yu Jin rounded out the top five for March with a brand reputation index of 3,723,969.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Source (1)