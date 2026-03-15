Park Ki Woong Can't Hide His Feelings For Jin Se Yeon At Work In 'Recipe For Love'

Park Ki Woong will struggle to keep things professional at work on the next episode of KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love”!

Spoilers

Previously on “Recipe for Love,” Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon) felt hurt when Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong) was unable to remember their first kiss. Later, however, Yang Hyun Bin’s memory finally returned, and he kissed her one more time as the two confirmed their feelings for one another.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama capture the contrast between the couple inside and outside the office.

While going on a date during their downtime, Gong Joo Ah and Yang Hyun Bin have fun at a party supply store, where they pose for adorable selfies while sporting matching heart accessories. The relaxed vibe suggests that the two are now far more comfortable expressing their affection for one another than before.

However, the atmosphere changes completely when they’re at work. On that exact same day, Gong Joo Ah and Yang Hyun Bin find themselves seated at the same table for a meeting.

Determined to keep her personal and professional lives separate, Gong Joo Ah fixes Yang Hyun Bin with an intense stare, as if trying to chide him for being obvious about their relationship. But unlike Gong Joo Ah, Yang Hyun Bin can’t hide his overflowing affection for her, and he keeps gazing lovingly at her throughout the meeting.

The next episode of “Recipe for Love” will air on March 15 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jin Se Yeon in “Bad Memory Eraser” on Viki below:

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And check out Park Ki Woong’s drama “You Raise Me Up” below:

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