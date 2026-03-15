BABYMONSTER Announces 2026-2027 World Tour

BABYMONSTER is getting ready to embark on a new world tour!

On March 16 at midnight KST, BABYMONSTER officially announced their plans for their upcoming 2026-2027 world tour.

After kicking off their concert in Seoul, BABYMONSTER will be heading to six cities in Japan: Kobe, Fukuoka, Yokohama, Chiba, Nagoya, and Osaka.

The group will also be performing in other cities across Asia and Oceania, Europe, North America, and South America.

Although BABYMONSTER has not yet released the dates for their tour, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk previously stated that the tour would kick off in June, after BABYMONSTER’s comeback with their new mini album “CHOOM” in May.

Stay tuned for more information on the dates and details of BABYMONSTER’s upcoming world tour!