BELIFT LAB Reaffirms Heeseung Is Not Returning To ENHYPEN

BELIFT LAB has made a new statement on Heeseung’s recent departure from ENHYPEN.

Earlier this week, BELIFT LAB announced that Heeseung would be leaving ENHYPEN and debuting as a solo artist, stating, “Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it.” Heeseung also penned a handwritten letter to his fans regarding his departure from the group.

However, in the days following the announcement, many ENHYPEN fans have protested Heeseung’s departure, organizing large-scale campaigns urging BELIFT LAB to have Heeseung return to the group and pursue solo activities while still remaining an active member of ENHYPEN.

On March 15, BELIFT LAB reaffirmed in a statement to The Korea Herald that Heeseung would not be rejoining the group.

“Heeseung will not be returning to ENHYPEN,” said the agency. “He has a clear artistic decision he wants to pursue, and we decided to respect that.”

According to The Korea Herald, BELIFT LAB explained that due to ENHYPEN’s “extremely demanding” schedule, they concluded that “pursuing a full solo career outside the group would be the best arrangement for all parties involved.”

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN gave their first performance as a six-member group at the Annyeong, Melbourne Music Festival in Australia on March 14.

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