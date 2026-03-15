Watch: Yena, ITZY's Chaeryeong, And Lee Chae Yeon Dance To IVE And IZ*ONE In 'Amazing Saturday' Preview

Get ready for a fun episode of “Amazing Saturday” featuring Yena, Lee Chae Yeon, and ITZY’s Chaeryeong!

The popular tvN variety show has revealed a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature the three idols as guests. Yena and Lee Chae Yeon were formerly bandmates in the “Produce 48” project group IZ*ONE, while Chaeryeong and Lee Chae Yeon are sisters.

In the newly released preview, Yena passionately attempts to promote her comeback at every opportunity. When she asks to sing a snippet of her new song and host Boom apologetically tells her she can’t, she hilariously finds creative ways to get around the rules.

Next, Boom points out that this episode is the first time two sisters have appeared on the show together. Lee Chae Yeon playfully declares, “I think I’ve always been a little better at dancing, ever since we were little.” Not to be outdone, Chaeryeong makes a joking retort about having more “star quality.”

Later, Chaeryeong and Lee Chae Yeon dance together to IVE’s recent hit “BANG BANG,” while Yena and Lee Chae Yeon bring back memories by dancing to IZONE’s 2020 song “Panorama.”

The next episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on March 21 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!