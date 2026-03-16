Cha Eun Woo's Agency Briefly Comments On His Photography Exhibition

Cha Eun Woo’s agency has released a brief statement regarding his photography exhibition in Japan.

On March 16, a media outlet reported that Cha Eun Woo will launch his photo exhibition “Afterimage” in Ginza, Tokyo, from March 28 through May 12.

Regarding this, Cha Eun Woo’s agency Fantagio stated, “This exhibition is a project for which a contract was already signed in August 2024, and it is proceeding according to the schedule agreed upon at that time.”

However, since Cha Eun Woo is currently serving in the military, he will not be attending the photography exhibition.

Previously on January 22, it was reported that Cha Eun Woo was investigated last year on suspicion of tax evasion by Investigation Bureau 4 of the Seoul Regional Tax Office and that the National Tax Service had notified him of an additional tax assessment exceeding 20 billion won (approximately $13,600,000) in taxes. On January 26, Cha Eun Woo took to his personal Instagram to address the issue and apologize.

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