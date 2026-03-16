Ju Ji Hoon In Talks To Star In New Drama 'Buy King' + Reportedly Turns Down 'Inside Men'

Actor Ju Ji Hoon may stasr in the new drama “Buy King”!

On March 16, a media outlet reported that Ju Ji Hoon, who had previously been considering appearing in the drama adaptation of “Inside Men,” ultimately declined the offer and decided to take on the drama “Buy King.”

In response to the report, Ju Ji Hoon’s agency Blitzway Entertainment stated, “Actor Ju Ji Hoon is currently positively reviewing the offer to star in ‘Buy King.’”

Set against the backdrop of a Korean chaebol family, “Buy King” depicts the breakups and realignments within the conglomerate clan as they wage a succession war worth tens of billions of won. Ju Ji Hoon has been offered the role of Han Tae Joon, a man who is utterly ruthless—without a shred of blood or tears—in his pursuit of success and power.

Ju Ji Hoon is currently appearing in ENA’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Climax” as well as the Disney+ original series “The Remarried Empress,” which is set to be released soon.

Check out teasers for Ju Ji Hoon’s upcoming drama “Climax” on Viki:

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Or watch his other drama “Jirisan”:

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