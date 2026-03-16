Shinhwa's Lee Min Woo Shares Beautiful Wedding Pictorial

Shinhwa member Lee Min Woo has shared beautiful wedding pictorial!

On March 16, Lee Min Woo uploaded several photos on his Instagram account featuring him and his wife Lee Ami in a neat tuxedo and a beautiful wedding dress ahead of their wedding ceremony. In the caption, he wrote, “After a long journey, I finally found the one I want to spend my life with.”

Check out the stunning photos below!

Last year, Lee Min Woo registered his marriage with Lee Ami, a third-generation Zainichi Korean and a single mother raising a six-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. On December 9, Lee Ami gave birth to a second daughter, and Lee Min Woo has become the father of two girls. The two will hold their wedding ceremony on March 29.

Congratulations to the happy family!