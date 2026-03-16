Park Ji Hoon Announces 2026 Fan Meeting In Seoul

Park Ji Hoon is gearing up to spend a special time with fans at his upcoming fan meeting!

On March 16, his agency announced that Park Ji Hoon will hold his 2026 fan meeting “Same Place” (literal title) on April 25 and 26 at YES24 Live Hall in Seoul.

The event comes about nine months after his previous fan meeting, “OPENING,” which took place in July of last year. The title “Same Place” reflects the idea of Park Ji Hoon and his fans—who have continued to support one another with the same heart—reuniting once again in the same place. The fan meeting is expected to be a meaningful opportunity for the artist and his fans to reaffirm the bond they’ve maintained despite being apart at different times and places.

According to his agency, Park Ji Hoon is preparing a variety of segments that will showcase his many charms, while also planning to communicate more closely with fans and create lasting memories together.

Tickets for the fan meeting will be available through fan club pre-sales and general sales. Fan club pre-sales will open on March 24 at 8 p.m. KST, followed by general ticket sales on March 26 at 8 p.m. KST, both through YES24 Ticket.

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming TVING original series “The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier,” which is scheduled to premiere in the first half of the year, along with upcoming album activities.

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” below:

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