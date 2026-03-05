Park Ji Hoon To Make Solo Comeback

Park Ji Hoon, who is on the verge of joining the ranks of 10-million moviegoer actors through “The King’s Warden,” is returning as a singer!

On March 5, his agency YY Entertainment announced, “Park Ji Hoon is preparing a solo album with the goal of making a comeback in April.”

This will be Park Ji Hoon’s first album release in three years since his seventh mini album “Blank or Black,” which was released in April 2023.

Park Ji Hoon, who ranked No. 2 overall on Mnet’s trainee survival show “Produce 101 Season 2” and debuted as part of the project boy group Wanna One, began his career as a solo singer while also pursuing acting through dramas and films after the group wrapped up its activities.

Park Ji Hoon is currently receiving great love for his role as King Danjong in the film “The King’s Warden,” which surpassed 9 million moviegoers earlier this week. He has also finished filming the TVING original drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” which is scheduled to be released in May. In addition, he is set to continue his wide-ranging activities including appearing on a variety show featuring a Wanna One reunion.

