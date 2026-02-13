Park Ji Hoon's 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Invited To France's Series Mania 2026

Get ready for Park Ji Hoon’s upcoming drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military mess hall comedy drama that follows Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon), an army cook who trades his rifle for a kitchen knife and his bullet belt for an apron. As he takes on a life-changing quest, he rises to legendary status.

Park Ji Hoon plays Kang Sung Jae, a newly assigned private and army cook at Gangrim Outpost. Once the top trainee in basic training, Kang Sung Jae falls from grace and becomes a soldier of concern. He then follows a mysterious voice and accepts a quest to transfer to the cook unit.

Ahead of the premiere, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” was invited for special screening in the non-competitive section at France’s Series Mania 2026 as the only Korean content to do so. Representatives from Series Mania complimented the series for its creativity as well as Park Ji Hoon’s acting.

In celebration of the occasion, TVING unveiled five different stills previewing the upcoming drama, highlighting Kang Sung Jae’s journey as an army cook.

Series Mania 2026 will be held from March 20 to 27 in Lille, France. “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is set to premiere in 2026—check out a brief preview here!

