Watch: tvN Previews 2026 K-Drama Lineup

tvN’s K-drama lineup for 2026 has been revealed!

On February 12, tvN released a teaser video for its upcoming drama lineup featuring star-studded cast and various genres ranging from romance to action.

Check out the exciting lineup below:

“Mad Concrete Dreams”

Korean Title: “대한민국에서 건물주 되는 법”

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, Shim Eun Kyung

Premiere Schedule: March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.





“Siren’s Kiss”

Korean Title: “세이렌”

Cast: Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon

Premiere Schedule: March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon stars as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young plays Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.





“Spellbound”

Korean Title: “오싹한 연애: 나를 찾아줘”

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong

Premiere Schedule: 2026

“Spellbound” (working title) is a drama remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound” starring Son Ye Jin, Lee Min Ki, Park Chul Min, Kim Hyun Sook, Lee Mi Do, and more. The drama is an investigative occult romance drama about a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate, empathetic prosecutor who team up in a chaotic partnership.





“Filing for Love”

Korean Title: “은밀한 감사”

Cast: Shin Hae Sun, Gong Myoung

Premiere Schedule: 2026

“Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy about audit director Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), who hides a secret, and audit department ace Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), who is suddenly demoted to handle internal company misconduct.





“Yumi’s Cells 3”

Korean Title: “유미의 세포들 3”

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won

Premiere Schedule: April 2026

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” follows the life of ordinary office worker Yumi (Kim Go Eun), told from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head that control her every thought, feeling, and action. Season 3 picks up with Yumi’s next chapter as she evolves from an everyday office worker into a star author after much hard work.





“Four Hands”

Korean Title: “포핸즈”

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, Jang Gyuri

Premiere Schedule: second half of 2026

“Four Hands” (literal title) is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.





“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”

Korean Title: “취사병 전설이 되다”

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho

Premiere Schedule: 2026

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military mess hall comedy drama that follows an army cook who trades his rifle for a kitchen knife and his bullet belt for an apron. As he takes on a life-changing quest, he rises to legendary status.





“Back to Work!”

Korean Title: “내일도 출근!”

Cast: Seo In Guk, Park Ji Hyun

Premiere Schedule: 2026

Based on a webtoon, “Back to Work!” (working title) follows Ji Yoon (Park Ji Hyun), a seventh-year office worker stuck in a career slump, who chooses her prickly boss Si Woo (Seo In Guk) as the “lesser evil” to avoid the “worst.” Together, they grow to become each other’s irreplaceable “best.”





“My Favorite Employee”

Korean Tittle: “최애의 사원”

Cast: Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Joon, Cha Woo Min

Premiere Schedule: second half of 2026

Based on a webtoon, “My Favorite Employee” (literal title) tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), who joins a company to meet her long-time bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s boss Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).





“My Guilty Human”

Korean Title: “나의 유죄인간”

Cast: Yim Si Wan, Seol In Ah

Premiere Schedule: 2026

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “My Guilty Human” (literal title) is a romance thriller that follows an arrogant third-generation chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.





“Retired Agent Management Team”

Korean Title: “은퇴요원+관리팀”

Cast: Cha Seung Won, Kim Do Hoon

Premiere Schedule: Summer 2026

“Retired Agent Management Team” (literal title) is a bromance thriller about a Gen X retired agent and a Gen Z super ace who team up to track down a mole who has been secretly operating behind a criminal organization for over 25 years. For one man, it’s a chance to reclaim his former glory; for the other, it’s an opportunity to fulfill his dream of becoming a true field agent.





“100 Days of Lies”

Korean Title: “100일의 거짓말”

Cast: Park Jinyoung, Kim You Jung

Premiere Schedule: 2026

“100 Days of Lies” (literal title) tells the story of Gyeongseong’s (now Seoul) top pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement by working at the Japanese Government-General of Korea under a false identity.





