Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Confirmed For New Romance Drama

Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin have been confirmed for the new drama “Another Love But You” (literal translation)!

“Another Love But You” is a realistic romance drama that tells the story of a couple entering their 10th year of dating who experience unexpected emotional changes within a relationship that once felt familiar. The two fill the space left by fading passion with loyalty and trust as they struggle between breaking up and getting married, ultimately reconsidering the true nature of love.

Seo Kang Jun plays Namgoong Ho, an assistant manager on the TF team at Hoonmin Confectionery. Namgoong Ho has a warm personality, combining sociability and humor that allow him to quickly grow close to anyone. On the surface, he appears cheerful and stable, but he has lived a difficult life since childhood because of his troublemaking mother. Each time he struggled, the person who cried beside him even more sorrowfully than he did was his girlfriend Lee Mi Do.

Ahn Eun Jin plays film director Lee Mi Do. Once a promising new director who drew global attention with her university graduation project, Lee Mi Do gradually lost confidence as her subsequent projects repeatedly fell through, leaving her now at rock bottom.

As the title suggests, the central premise of the drama begins with the possibility of another romance. Although the two have endured each other’s deepest struggles over a long period of time, that very familiarity begins to shake their relationship.

The production team said, “Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin have the ability to sincerely convey their characters’ emotions and naturally draw viewers into the story. Because this drama tells an extremely realistic love story, we feel even more reassuring to have the two actors working together. We are confident many viewers will relate to it as if it were their own story as the two will bring real emotion and depth to the moment-by-moment experiences of a man and woman wavering between familiar love and unfamiliar feelings, moments that could happen to anyone.”

“Another Love But You” is slated to premiere in the second half of 2026.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

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And watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School”:

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