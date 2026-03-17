MONSTA X's Hyungwon And IVE's Rei To Host Day 1 Of Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2026

The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 has revealed its first MC lineup!

On March 17, the 3rd Asia Star Entertainer Awards announced that MONSTA X’s Hyungwon and IVE’s Rei will be the hosts for the first day of the upcoming awards ceremony on May 16.

Launched in 2024, ASEA has become a global awards show that recognizes artists with influence across Asia and worldwide while showcasing high-quality performances. The event will take place on May 16 and 17 at the Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan.

Check out the performer lineup here!