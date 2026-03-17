'Siren's Kiss' Enjoys Boost In Ratings + 'Climax' Joins Ratings Race

The ratings race for Monday-Tuesday dramas is getting fiercer!

According to Nielsen Korea, the March 16 broadcast of tvN’s “Siren’s Kiss” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.5 percent. This is a 0.2 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the premiere episode of ENA’s new drama “Climax” earned an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent.

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

Catch the premiere episode of “Climax” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)