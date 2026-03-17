ZEROBASEONE Reported To Make Spring Comeback Following Reorganization As 5 Member Group + Agency Briefly Comments

ZEROBASEONE is gearing up for their first comeback as a five-member group!

On March 17, industry representatives reported that ZEROBASEONE is preparing to release a new album in May.

In response to the reports, the group’s agency WAKEONE commented, “They are preparing to return and impress as soon as possible. The exact schedule will be revealed later on.”

Originally a nine-member group formed through the survival program “BOYS PLANET,” it was announced in February that ZEROBASEONE will continue as a five-member group consisting of Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, and Park Gun Wook. Meanwhile, Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, and Han Yu Jin, all signed under YH Entertainment, parted ways with the group following ZEROBASEONE’s “HERE&NOW” encore concerts, which concluded on March 15.

Stay tuned for updates on ZEROBASEONE’s comeback!

While waiting, watch “CAMP ZEROBASEONE”:

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Top Photo Credit: KCON USA