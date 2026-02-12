ZEROBASEONE Confirmed To Continue As 5-Member Group

ZEROBASEONE’s future plans have been confirmed.

On February 12, ZEROBASEONE’s agency WAKEONE announced that Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, and Park Gun Wook will be continuing together as ZEROBASEONE with five members. Kim Tae Rae is already signed under WAKEONE, and it was revealed earlier this week that Seok Matthew and Park Gun Wook also signed with WAKEONE recently. Sung Han Bin and Kim Ji Woong will remain in their agencies THE L1VE and NEST Management, respectively, but still continue together as ZEROBASEONE members.

Meanwhile, Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, and Han Yu Jin, who are all signed with YH Entertainment, will be parting ways with ZEROBASEONE.

Read the full statement below:

The agencies of Sung Han Bin and Kim Ji Woong also released the following statements regarding their future plans:

Wishing all the best to the ZEROBASEONE members!

Watch “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)