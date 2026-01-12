ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, And Han Yu Jin's Agency Releases Statement On Their Future Plans

YH Entertainment (formerly YUEHUA Entertainment) has shared an update regarding ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, and Han Yu Jin.

On January 12, YH Entertainment shared an official statement addressing the future direction of the four members following the conclusion of their activities with ZEROBASEONE.

Read the full statement below:

While “BOYS PLANET” project group ZEROBASEONE was originally scheduled to disband in January 2026, WAKEONE announced last month that they had extended their contracts for an additional two months.

The group recently dropped their pre-release single “Running to Future,” a track from their upcoming special limited album “RE-FLOW,” and the group is scheduled to greet fans at the encore concerts for their world tour “HERE&NOW.”

