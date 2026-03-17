NCT WISH Confirmed To Make April Comeback With First Full-Length Album

NCT WISH is gearing up to make a comeback with their first full-length album!

On March 17, STAR NEWS reported that NCT WISH will release their first studio album on April 20.

In response to the report, their agency SM Entertainment confirmed, “NCT WISH is preparing for a comeback with the goal of April 20. We ask for your interest and support for their first full-length album.”

The album will mark the group’s first full-length release approximately two years after their debut in February 2024. It also serves as their first comeback in about seven months since the release of their third mini album “COLOR,” which dropped on September 1, 2025.

Are you excited for NCT WISH’s upcoming album? Stay tuned for more updates!

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