Dahyun To Sit Out TWICE's Taipei Concerts Due To Ankle Injury

TWICE’s Dahyun will be unable to join the group for their upcoming concerts in Taipei.

On March 17, JYP Entertainment provided an update on Dahyun’s condition and her participation in TWICE’s “THIS IS FOR” world tour. The agency had previously announced in February that Dahyun would miss the North American leg of the tour, held from February 13 to March 7, after experiencing ankle pain and being diagnosed with a stress fracture.

In their latest update, JYP Entertainment shared that Dahyun will also be absent from the Taipei concerts scheduled for March 20 to 22, as she has yet to make a full recovery.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hi, this is JYP Entertainment. We would like to provide an update regarding the ankle condition of DAHYUN (TWICE) and her participation in the world tour schedule. During the world tour, DAHYUN experienced pain in her ankle and visited the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a stress fracture by medical professionals. Since then, in order to meet fans again as soon as possible, she has been focusing on her recovery while receiving various treatments, including wearing a brace and a half cast. Our company has also been closely monitoring the artist’s condition and preparing for her return. DAHYUN herself wished to take the stage and meet ONCE until the very last moment. However, after careful discussions based on medical advice, it was ultimately decided that she should prioritize treatment and rest for the time being in order to achieve a full recovery. This is because performing intense choreography and stage movements before she has fully recovered may risk worsening the injury. We sincerely apologize to fans who have been looking forward to DAHYUN’s performance for delivering this sudden news. As this decision was made with the artist’s health as our top priority, we kindly ask for your understanding. After taking sufficient time, DAHYUN plans to rejoin the world tour once she has fully recovered and regained her health. We will continue to provide our fullest support to ensure her speedy recovery. We sincerely thank fans for the constant love and support you show to TWICE. Thank you.

JYP Entertainment.

Wishing Dahyun a speedy and full recovery!

Watch Dahyun in her recent drama “Love Me” below:

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