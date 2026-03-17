Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jong Won, And More Are Overtaken By Terror In Mysterious Reservoir In “Whispering Water”

“Whispering Water” has unveiled new stills capturing the moments of terror of Kim Hye Yoon and her team!

“Whispering Water” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

The newly released stills vividly capture the seven members of the production crew thrown into chaos. First, Su In (Kim Hye Yoon), sitting alone on a boat shrouded in thick fog, appears overwhelmed with shock, while Ki Tae (Lee Jong Won) looks completely dazed—sparking curiosity about what they may have witnessed at Salmokji.

Nearby, Kyo Sik (Kim Jun Han) stands by the water, staring into the distance, amplifying the eerie stillness of the reservoir. Meanwhile, Kyung Tae (Kim Young Sung), frozen in place while holding a dim flashlight, raises questions about how he ended up deep within Salmokji’s darkness.

In contrast to the fear-stricken characters, Kyung Joon (Oh Dong Min) appears on the verge of exploding, hinting at an unpredictable turn of events. Inside a car, Sung Bin (Yoon Jae Chan) looks terrified, while Se Jeong (Jang Da A) is on the verge of tears—capturing the group’s desperate struggle to escape the reservoir and deepening the mystery of what exactly is blocking their way.

“Whispering Water” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” below:

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And watch Lee Jong Won in “Brewing Love” below:

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