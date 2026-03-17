Jennie, aespa, i-dle, And CORTIS To Perform At Lollapalooza 2026

The lineup for Lollapalooza 2026 is out!

On March 17 local time, the famous U.S. music festival officially announced its star-studded lineup for this year. BLACKPINK’s Jennie will be headlining the festival alongside Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Lorde, Olivia Dean, John Summit, the Smashing Pumpkins, and the xx.

aespa, i-dle, and CORTIS will also be performing at this year’s festival in Chicago.

Lollapalooza 2026 will be held over four days from July 30 to August 2 at Chicago’s Grant Park.

Check out the full lineup for this year below!