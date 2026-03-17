March Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 20 popular dramas, using big data collected from February 17 to March 17.

“Undercover Miss Hong” held onto its spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,369,395. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “Park Shin Hye,” “Hong Geum Bo,” and “Miss Hong,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “refreshing,” “fun,” and “solid.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 91.89 percent positive reactions.

“Recipe for Love” rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,384,523, while “The Art of Sarah” ranked third with a score of 3,947,007.

“Pearl in Red” took fourth for March with a brand reputation index of 3,052,640, and “Weak Hero” came in at a close fifth with a score of 2,975,574.

Check out the top 22 for this month below!

Start watching “Pearl in Red” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or binge-watch all of “Weak Hero Class 1” here:

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And all of “The Judge Returns” below!

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