Kim Nam Gil And Lee Yoo Mi Confirmed For New Sci-Fi Drama

Kim Nam Gil and Lee Yoo Mi have been confirmed for the new drama “Nightmare” (literal translation)!

“Nightmare” follows vigilantes who trap villains—those beyond the reach of the law—not in reality but inside nightmares. Set in a unique world that blurs the line between dreams and reality, the series introduces a new kind of justice.

Kim Nam Gil stars as detective Kim Tae Yi. After a long undercover assignment, he returns a changed man, with his personality, speech, and lifestyle transformed, but his determination to pursue evil remains. With sharp instincts and a fierce edge, he teams up with vigilantes who create nightmares to hunt criminals.

Lee Yoo Mi plays Jang Gyu Eun, a police officer in the Southern District who focuses on supporting victims. In everyday life, she is timid and shy, but in dreams, she becomes a different person. She enters the dreams of criminals who have escaped punishment and inflicts pain in brutal ways, acting as a “nightmare designer.”

Kim Tae Yi, who is more dangerous than gangsters, and Jang Gyu Eun, who has mysterious abilities, team up to punish criminals who slip through the cracks of the law. Instead of sending them to real-world prisons, they trap them in dreams, creating a hell they cannot escape until death.

The production team said, “By punishing criminals that are difficult to prosecute under real-world law within nightmares, we aim to deliver a sense of catharsis. The partnership between a detective and a nightmare designer will offer a new level of immersion.”

“Nightmare” is scheduled to premiere in 2027.

While waiting, watch Kim Nam Gil in “Through the Darkness” below:

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And watch Lee Yoo Mi in “Doctor John”:

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