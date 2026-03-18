Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, And Han Yu Jin Reported To Make May Debut In New Group + Agency Comments

Former ZEROBASEONE members Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, and Han Yu Jin are reportedly gearing up to debut in a new group.

On March 18, it was reported that the four are set to debut with additional members through the group NDOUBLE on May 26.

In response to the report, a source from their agency YH Entertainment commented, “It is true that they are preparing for their debut,” and added, “Details will be announced later on.”

Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, and Han Yu Jin originally debuted as members of the nine-member group ZEROBASEONE, which was formed through the survival program “BOYS PLANET.” Following ZEROBASEONE’s “HERE&NOW” encore concerts which concluded on March 15, Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, and Han Yu Jin parted ways with the group and returned to their agency YH Entertainment.

Stay tuned for updates!

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Top Photo Credit: KCON USA