Lee Junho And Go Youn Jung Announced As First Presenter Lineup For Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026

The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 has revealed its first presenter lineup!

On March 18, the 3rd Asia Star Entertainer Awards announced that Lee Junho and Go Youn Jung will serve as presenters for the first day of the upcoming awards ceremony on May 16.

Launched in 2024, ASEA has become a global awards show that recognizes artists with influence across Asia and worldwide, while showcasing high-quality performances. The event will take place May 16 and 17 at the Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan.

Check out the performer lineup here!

Watch Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve” on Viki:

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And Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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