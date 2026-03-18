ALPHA DRIVE ONE Reported To Make May Comeback + Agency Briefly Comments

ALPHA DRIVE ONE may be making their very first comeback in May!

On March 18, News1 reported that ALPHA DRIVE ONE is currently preparing to release a new album sometime in May.

In response to the report, their agency WAKEONE shared, “ALPHA DRIVE ONE is currently preparing for their first comeback. The exact timing has not yet been decided.”

If confirmed, this will mark their return approximately four months after their debut in January with their first mini album “EUPHORIA.”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE is an eight-member project group formed on the Mnet survival show “BOYS II PLANET.”

Watch ALPHA DRIVE ONE on “BOYS II PLANET”:

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