HYBE Clarifies Use Of Red Lighting For BTS’s “ARIRANG” Comeback Event

HYBE has addressed concerns surrounding the “red lighting” set to illuminate major landmarks across Seoul in celebration of BTS’s upcoming comeback.

The lighting display is part of a large-scale project tied to BTS’s comeback performance, scheduled to take place at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21. At HYBE’s request, the Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to light up major landmarks across the city—including N Seoul Tower and Lotte World Tower—in red.

However, some have raised speculation that emphasizing a specific color at the symbolic location of Gwanghwamun Square could carry political intent.

In response, HYBE released the following statement on March 18:

We would like to inform you that the red color used for the Gwanghwamun Square performance reflects the key color of BTS’s new album ‘ARIRANG.’

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is simply using red at HYBE’s request.

We ask that this pop culture event not be overly interpreted through a political lens.

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