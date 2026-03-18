March Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from February 19 to March 19.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 10,882,602, marking a whopping 180.61 percent increase in his score since February.

High-ranking phrases in Park Ji Hoon’s keyword analysis included “The King’s Warden,” “star of [a film with over] 10 million moviegoers,” and “Wanna One,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “mysterious,” “passionate,” and “make a comeback.” His positivity-negativity analysis revealed a high score of 95.27 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin took second place for March with a brand reputation index of 7,627,988, marking a 12.10 percent rise in his score since last month.

IVE’s Jang Won Young came in third with a brand reputation index of 6,259,485, marking a 0.81 percent increase in her score since February.

BTS’s V ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,585,601, marking a 3.20 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,216,088 for March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Check out Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” here:

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Or watch him in Wanna One’s variety show “Wanna One Go: Zero Base” below:

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