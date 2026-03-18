March Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Mar 18, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from February 19 to March 19.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 10,882,602, marking a whopping 180.61 percent increase in his score since February.

High-ranking phrases in Park Ji Hoon’s keyword analysis included “The King’s Warden,” “star of [a film with over] 10 million moviegoers,” and “Wanna One,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “mysterious,” “passionate,” and “make a comeback.” His positivity-negativity analysis revealed a high score of 95.27 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin took second place for March with a brand reputation index of 7,627,988, marking a 12.10 percent rise in his score since last month.

IVE’s Jang Won Young came in third with a brand reputation index of 6,259,485, marking a 0.81 percent increase in her score since February.

BTS’s V ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,585,601, marking a 3.20 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,216,088 for March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  2. BTS’s Jimin
  3. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  4. BTS’s V
  5. BTS’s Jin
  6. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  7. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  8. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  9. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  10. BTS’ Suga
  11. BTS’s Jungkook
  12. BTS’s j-hope
  13. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  14. BTS’s RM
  15. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  16. Red Velvet’s Joy
  17. aespa’s Winter
  18. aespa’s Karina
  19. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  20. IVE’s Rei
  21. Red Velvet’s Irene
  22. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung
  23. TWICE’s Nayeon
  24. EXO’s Baekhyun
  25. EXO’s Kai
  26. IVE’s Liz
  27. IVE’s Gaeul
  28. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
  29. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
  30. TWICE’s Sana

Check out Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” here:

Watch Now

Or watch him in Wanna One’s variety show “Wanna One Go: Zero Base” below:

Watch Now

aespa
An Yu Jin
Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
EXO
G-Dragon
Gaeul
Girls' Generation
Irene
IVE
J-Hope
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jimin
Jin
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Jungkook
Juyeon
Kai
Karina
Lisa
Nayeon
Park Ji Hoon
Red Velvet
Rei
RM
Rosé
Sana
SEVENTEEN
Sooyoung
Suga
Taeyeon
THE BOYZ
TWICE
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Winter

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