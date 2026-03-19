Joo Hyun Young Joins Park Min Young And Yook Sungjae In Talks For New Romance Drama

Joo Hyun Young may be joining the upcoming romance drama “Nine to Six”!

On March 19, MyDaily reported that Joo Hyun Young would be starring in the upcoming drama “Nine to Six” (literal title).

In response, a representative from her agency stated, “Joo Hyun Young is positively reviewing an offer to appear in SBS’s new drama ‘Nine to Six.’”

Based on the Chinese drama “The Rational Life,” “Nine to Six” tells the story of a woman who, after prioritizing work over romance, experiences change and personal growth in both her career and love life when she meets a thoughtful and warm-hearted man. Park Min Young and Yook Sungjae are in talks to lead the series.

Joo Hyun Young has reportedly been offered the role of Shin Ji Won, a housewife in her 10th year of marriage who is part of a DINK (dual income, no kids) couple. As the best friend of Kang Yi Ji (Park Min Young), she is known for her honest, straightforward personality, with her words always matching her actions. Her only hobby is posting the food she cooks on social media, and she has even traveled the world in search of great restaurants. A former bank employee who quit her job after marriage, she had agreed with her husband to remain child-free, but gradually finds herself facing growing internal conflict over the idea of having children.

“Nine to Six” is scheduled to air later this year. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Joo Hyun Young in “Ms. Incognito” below:

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