ONE HUNDRED Responds To Reports Of THE BOYZ's Contract Termination + Members Release Official Statement

ONE HUNDRED has released a statement addressing reports that nine members of THE BOYZ are seeking to terminate their contracts.

On March 19, THE FACT reported that Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric—nine members of THE BOYZ, excluding New—sent a certified letter to ONE HUNDRED CEO Cha Ga Won in February, notifying her of their intention to terminate their exclusive contracts due to irreparable breaches of trust stemming from alleged contract violations.

In response to the report, ONE HUNDRED released the following statement:

Hello, this is ONE HUNDRED LABEL Co., Ltd. We are issuing the following statement regarding the exclusive contracts between our company and THE BOYZ members. Our company signed contracts with all 11 members of THE BOYZ and paid substantial exclusive contract fees to each member on the premise that they would fulfill their contract period as one team. However, due to various controversies involving the members last year, this premise was broken. This even led to one member leaving the team, making normal group activities difficult. Nevertheless, we have tried to persuade our affiliated partners who suffered losses and have worked to maintain group activities despite enduring significant financial losses. In light of this, the request from THE BOYZ members to terminate their exclusive contracts, ignoring these circumstances, cannot be accepted. Furthermore, some of the content in THE FACT article reported today is inaccurate. We clearly state that our company maintained support for THE BOYZ, including vehicles, managers, and practice rooms, as before and expressed our willingness to continue doing so. However, the members themselves rejected this, ignoring our support. The claim that CEO Cha Ga Won used the dormitory deposit of THE BOYZ members is completely baseless and malicious and is an outright falsehood. In this regard, our company intends to take strong legal action against THE FACT.

Following the agency’s statement, the nine members of THE BOYZ released this statement via their legal representative:

Hello. This is lawyer Kim Moon Hee from Law Firm Yulchon LLC.

We are providing this official statement on behalf of THE BOYZ members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric (hereinafter referred to as “the artists”) regarding the termination of their exclusive contracts and their future activities. The artists notified ONE HUNDRED LABEL Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “the agency”) of the termination of their exclusive contracts on February 10, 2026 due to the agency’s severe breach of the exclusive contracts and the irreparable damage to the trust relationship resulting therefrom. Accordingly, we inform you that the exclusive contracts have been lawfully terminated and their validity has ceased. Previously, the agency failed to pay the artists proper settlement amounts for all activities from July 2025, following the payment of settlement for the second quarter of 2025. Furthermore, despite repeated requests from the artists to review basic documents such as contracts to verify the transparency of payments, the agency refused without justifiable reason, thereby abandoning its fundamental and essential obligations as a management company under the exclusive contracts. Moreover, recent media reports have revealed circumstances in which the agency received advance payments amounting to tens of billions of won (approximately tens of millions of dollars) based on the artists’ entertainment activities. Despite this, the agency has not provided any responsible explanation or satisfactory clarification regarding the current situation where the artists are not being paid their settlement amounts. During this process, the artists silently continued their activities to keep their promises to fans, despite the long-standing uncertainty. However, the agency not only failed to properly support the necessary expenses for the artists’ entertainment activities but also virtually abandoned normal management operations such as defaulting on payments to staff who dedicated themselves on-site for several months. The psychological distress and pressure the artists had to endure in an environment where even basic support was cut off were immeasurable. Ultimately, they concluded that they could no longer overlook or continue this situation, and with the devastating conclusion that the mutual trust relationship had become irreparably broken, they made the difficult and heavy decision to terminate their exclusive contracts. Nevertheless, the artists have collectively agreed that this situation should not cause harm to innocent third parties, including fans, various partners, and stakeholders. Therefore, they have made the difficult decision to proceed with the April concert and promise to responsibly and faithfully fulfill all other confirmed schedules. To repay the love sent by fans, they will do their best in team activities as well as in their individual capacities. Meanwhile, after sufficient discussion with the artists regarding this matter, THE BOYZ member New expressed his personal intention to maintain his exclusive contract. The artists respect each member’s choice and position, and THE BOYZ will explore various options and cooperate as needed in the future to find the best direction for the team and the fans. Finally, we earnestly request that you refrain from speculative reports or indiscriminate conjectures that differ from the facts regarding this matter. Please continue to send warm encouragement and unwavering support to the members who will continue to do their best in their respective roles. Thank you.

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