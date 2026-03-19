9 THE BOYZ Members Reportedly Notify ONE HUNDRED Of Contract Termination

Nine members of THE BOYZ have reportedly notified their agency ONE HUNDRED of contract termination.

On March 19, THE FACT reported that Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric—nine members of THE BOYZ excluding New—sent a certificate of contents to ONE HUNDRED CEO Cha Ga Won back in February, notifying her of termination of their exclusive contracts due to breach of trust beyond repair due to violation of their contracts. Negotiations were underway for approximately one month, but the efforts have fallen through.

Although THE BOYZ sent a request to access the contract and payment details along with the certificate of contents since February, CEO Cha Ga Won did not provide these for over a month and did not provide an explanation. In the process of negotiations, CEO Cha Ga Won counterclaimed the members’ negligence, demanding to be paid penalty fees for breach in contract if they want to terminate their contracts.

THE FACT further reported that member New decided to stay with ONE HUNDRED for undisclosed personal reasons. The outlet previously reported that ONE HUNDRED has yet to pay billions of won (millions of dollars) since the third quarter of last year, even taking out and using the 150 million won (approximately $100,000) in deposit money for the group’s dorm. Although THE BOYZ is scheduled to hold a concert at the KSPO Dome from April 24 to 26, the agency did not provide a practice room, leaving the members to rent out practice rooms with their own money and even paying the costs for numerous staff members.

In addition to ONE HUNDRED, CEO Cha Ga Won’s other music labels Big Planet Made and INB100 are all in states of capital impairment with tens of billions of won (tens of millions of dollars) of unpaid settlement. Basic forms of support including transportation support for artists has halted, resulting in artists attending scheduled activities in their personal vehicles.

Stay tuned for updates.

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