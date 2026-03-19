“New Recruit 4” Reveals First Look At Returning Squad And New Recruits

“New Recruit 4” has unveiled the first photo of its cast!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 will depict the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

New storylines are also set to unfold, including the return of Choi Il Gu (Nam Tae Woo), who left the unit in tears in the previous season, now coming back as a non-commissioned officer, and Moon Bit Nari (Kim Yo Han), who is now paired with a standout junior.

The returning “New Recruit” squad—Kim Min Ho, Kim Dong Jun, Oh Dae Hwan, Nam Tae Woo, Lee Sang Jin, Jo Jin Se, Lee Chung Goo, Jeon Seung Hoon, Kim Yo Han, and Lee Soo Ji—is expected to return with even more refined and entertaining performances. Joining them are new cast members Lee Hyun Kyun and Lee Won Jung, who will add fresh energy to the story.

Kim Min Ho returns as Park Min Seok, now part of the senior ranks after earning his corporal stripes. What he expected to be a smoother military life quickly becomes more intense than ever with the arrival of unusual new faces. Having grown from a clueless recruit into someone responsible for his unit, anticipation is high for how Park Min Seok will step up in his new role.

Kim Dong Jun reprises his role as Private First Class Jeon Se Gye, once a beloved star and now a model soldier who has earned the admiration of his seniors.

Oh Dae Hwan returns as the unit’s “human vitamin” Jo Baek Ho, while Nam Tae Woo is set to make a strong impact as Choi Il Gu following his return as an NCO.

Lee Sang Jin continues as the slightly clumsy but warm-hearted platoon leader Oh Seok Jin, alongside Jo Jin Se as No Hee Jung, Lee Chung Goo as Kim Sang Hoon, Jeon Seung Hoon as Im Da Hye, Kim Yo Han as Moon Bit Nari—the “troublemaker” of the second company—and Lee Soo Ji as Park Min Joo, Park Min Seok’s older sister and a soldier through and through.

The addition of new characters is also expected to shake things up within the Shinhwa unit. Lee Hyun Kyun will play the new battalion commander Byun Hyuk Jin, who is determined to bring change and innovation, while Lee Won Jung will appear as Kim Hyun Wook, a mysterious new recruit and Park Min Seok’s training camp peer.

“New Recruit 4” is scheduled to air in the second half of this year. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kim Dong Jun in “Korea-Khitan War” below:

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