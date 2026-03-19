Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 3rd Win For 'RUDE!' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By ITZY, AB6IX, And More

Hearts2Hearts has won their third music show trophy for their hit single “RUDE!”

On the March 19 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK‘s “GO” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” Hearts2Hearts ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,136 points.

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included ITZY, AB6IX, P1Harmony, Yena, NouerA, H1-KEY, TUNEXX, GHOST9’s Choi Junseong (Jun S), cosmosy, ALL(H)OURS, ODD YOUTH, LATENCY, Mighty Mouth feat. BBGIRLS’ Minyoung, V01D, AtHeart, AmbiO, and VICTON’s Sejun.

Check out their performances below!

ITZY – “THAT’S A NO NO”

AB6IX – “BOTTOMS UP”

P1Harmony – “UNIQUE”

Yena – “Catch Catch”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”

GHOST9’s Junseong (Jun S) – “L[]VE”

cosmosy – “Chance ~ switch on ~”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

LATENCY – “LATENCY”

Mighty Mouth – “Lalala (feat. BBGIRLS’ Minyoung)”

V01D – “Tug of War”

AtHeart – “Butterfly Doors”

AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”

VICTON’s Sejun – “Pray For God”