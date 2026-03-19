Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 3rd Win For "RUDE!" On "M Countdown"; Performances By ITZY, AB6IX, And More
Hearts2Hearts has won their third music show trophy for their hit single “RUDE!”
On the March 19 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK‘s “GO” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” Hearts2Hearts ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,136 points.
Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts! Watch the winner announcement below!
Performers on today’s show included ITZY, AB6IX, P1Harmony, Yena, NouerA, H1-KEY, TUNEXX, GHOST9’s Choi Junseong (Jun S), cosmosy, ALL(H)OURS, ODD YOUTH, LATENCY, Mighty Mouth feat. BBGIRLS’ Minyoung, V01D, AtHeart, AmbiO, and VICTON’s Sejun.
Check out their performances below!
ITZY – “THAT’S A NO NO”
AB6IX – “BOTTOMS UP”
P1Harmony – “UNIQUE”
Yena – “Catch Catch”
NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”
H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”
TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”
GHOST9’s Junseong (Jun S) – “L[]VE”
cosmosy – “Chance ~ switch on ~”
ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”
ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”
LATENCY – “LATENCY”
Mighty Mouth – “Lalala (feat. BBGIRLS’ Minyoung)”
V01D – “Tug of War”
AtHeart – “Butterfly Doors”
AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”
VICTON’s Sejun – “Pray For God”